Transform your photos with this advanced photo editor, on sale for $150 now
If you're disappointed because your photos are never quite as stunning as you'd like them to be, you may be surprised at how the right editing tools can be a complete game-changer. And through Nov. 27, you can take advantage of a Black Friday deal on this Luminar Neo lifetime bundle for $150 through Stack Social, and create more amazing photos.
Artificial intelligence allows Luminar Neo to remain very user-friendly while providing some of the most powerful photo-editing tools on the market today. Use it with either macOS or Windows as a standalone program, or as a Photoshop and Lightroom plugin. Several presets are built-in to help you create professional-looking photos easily and consistently.
You'll find features that replace the sky, delete unwanted objects, or control the light in your photos. You can even choose to automatically adjust the composition or perspective, then crop them, and much more. Users have rated Luminar Neo 4.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and 4.6 out of 5 stars on Apple's App Store.
Six add-ons are included in this bundle that can work with Luminar 4, Luminar AI, Luminar Neo, and Lightroom. Each one contains presets that can transform your photos with a single click. Wintertime and Light Reflections overlays each have 10. There are 20 LUTs in the Frosty Winter add-on and 10 in Color Harmony. You'll get 25 TIFF and JPEG skies in both Tender Blushing Skies and Tranquil Dawn Skies.
Best of all, this bundle includes a comprehensive photo-editing course, Creative Photo Editing Techniques. It's presented by Dutch photographer and editor Albert Dros, who specializes in landscapes and knows how to find the unique aspects and elements that provide impact in photos. In 10 video tutorials, you'll learn how to use the tools in Luminar Neo to create perfect landscapes.
Get $50 off this Luminar Neo lifetime bundle through Nov. 27 for the best price online at $150, on sale for Black Friday. Or, you can get all six of the add-ons plus numerous basic features in Luminar Neo Lite for just $40. No coupon is required for either of them.