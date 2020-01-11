The ultimate MacBook USB-C accessory just got better

If you own a USB-C MacBook, or for that matter any USB-C enabled laptop or tablet, then you really need to take a look at the 20-pin USB-C magnetic L-shaped breakaway connectors that are available. They replicate the old MagSafe connector, protecting the precious -- and expensive to repair -- USB-C port by, well, breaking away if too much stress is placed on the port.

But some of you were wondering if there was a straight connector available instead of the L-shaped one.

Well, I found one.

Here is it -- a 20-pin USB-C magnetic adapter that comes in both the L-shaped design and a square straight version. The L-shaped version comes in silver and space grey, while the straight version currently only seems to be available in space grey.

Being 20-pin, it means that this connector not only carried up to 100W of power, but can also carry 4K video and 10Gbps of data.

Both styles of connector feature a green LED that tells you if the connection is sound, and both versions fit onto the same adapter, so you can swap between the two without having to change the 20-pin connector you have attached to the laptop or tablet.

I only recommend the 20-pin versions. A lot of 6-pin versions exist, but not only are these for power only, I've found the quality to be variable.

While solutions also exist that couple onto bespoke cables, these are great because you can attach the adapter to any USB-C cable, not just a specific one.

If you are concerned about reliability and robustness, don't be. I've been using these connectors on devices for several months now, and have found them to be totally reliable. In fact, I keep finding new uses for them (I find them handy on my massive Zendure SuperTank power bank because the pack is so big and heavy, and it makes connecting cables to it not only safer but also quicker).

I cannot recommend these highly enough. Get yourself a couple, and possibly save yourself thousands of dollars in repair bills.

Prices for these adapters seem to hover around the $25 mark.

