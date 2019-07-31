Twilio crosses $1B annualized run rate in Q2

Twilio announced its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, beating the market's revenue expectations.

The cloud communications platform reported non-GAAP net income per share of 3 cents on revenue of $275 million, up 86 percent year-over-year. Total revenue included revenue from Twilio SendGrid starting on February 1, 2019, when Twilio finalized its $2 billion acquisition of the API platform SendGrid.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $264.21 million.

Twilio in Q2 surpassed a $1 billion annualized revenue run rate, CEO Jeff Lawson noted in a statement.

"We see this as just the beginning, as we have the opportunity to change communications and customer engagement for decades to come," he said.

As of June 30, the company had 161,869 active customer accounts, compared to 57,350 a year prior.

For the third quarter, Twilio expects revenue in the range of $286 million to $289 million.