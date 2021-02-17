Twilio delivers strong Q4 results, revenue climbs 65%

Twilio delivered better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday. The cloud communications as a service provider reported a net loss of $1.13 a share on revenue of $548.1 million, up 65% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings were 4 cents a share.

Wall Street was expecting a loss of 8 cents a share on revenue of $454.7 million. For the full year, Twilio reported non-GAAP earnings of 23 cents a share on revenue of $1.76 billion. Twilio's share price was up as much 14% in after hours trading.

Twilio offers a bevy of communications services and its roadmap makes the company more of a customer engagement platform. Twilio in the third quarter acquired Segment, a player in the customer data platform (CDP) market, in an all-stock deal worth $3.2 billion. The company attributes $23 million its total Q4 revenue to Twilio Segment.

"Twilio's 65% year-over-year total revenue growth in the fourth quarter continued the strength and momentum we saw throughout an outstanding year of results in which we delivered $1.76 billion in revenue," said Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson. "These results reinforced that we are addressing a generational opportunity, and with our acquisition of Segment and strong traction with Flex, we are building the leading customer engagement platform to improve every interaction that businesses have with their customers."

Twilio says it now has 221,000 active customer accounts, up from 179,000 at the end of 2019.

For the current quarter, analysts are expecting Twilio to report a net loss of two cents per share on revenue of $492 million. Twilio responded with revenue expectations between $526 million to $536 million with an adjusted earnings loss of 12 cents to 9 cents.