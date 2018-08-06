Twilio Q2 beats estimates, guidance strong

Cloud-based communications provider Twilio reported better-than-expected second quarter financial results Monday. The company delivered a Q2 net loss of $24 million, or 25 cents per share.

Twilio's non-GAAP earnings rang up to three cents a share on revenue of $147.8 million, up 54 percent year over year. Wall Street was expecting a loss of five cents a share on revenue of $131 million.

Twilio's share price was up as much as 15 percent in after hours trading.

"Our core voice and messaging products grew rapidly once again, and the positive customer response to Flex further reinforces our Engagement Cloud strategy," said Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson.

Twilio says it now has 57,350 active customer accounts, up from 43,431 in Q2 2017.

Looking to the current quarter, analysts are expecting earnings of zero cents a share on revenue of $136 million. Twilio responded with revenue expectations between $150 million to $152 million with an adjusted earnings of two cents to three cents.

For the year, Twilio sees total revenue of $585.5 million to $589.5 million, compared to $543 million expected by analysts.