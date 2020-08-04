Twilio turns in strong second quarter financial results

Cloud-based communications provider Twilio reported better-than-expected second quarter financial results Tuesday. The company delivered a Q2 net income of $9.5 million, or 71 cents per share.

Twilio's non-GAAP earnings rang up to 9 cents a share on revenue of $400.8 million, up 46% year over year. Wall Street was expecting a loss of 9 cents a share on revenue of $368.23 million.

Twilio's share price was down around 5% in after hours trading, presumably on light EPS guidance.

For the current quarter, analysts are expecting Twilio to report a net loss of 6 cents a share on revenue of $379 million. Twilio responded with revenue expectations between $401 million to $406 million with an adjusted earnings of 9 cents to 5 cents.

"Organizations in nearly every industry are turning to Twilio as they identify new ways to communicate with their customers and stakeholders," said Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson. "We are just scratching the surface of this huge opportunity, and we believe the solutions being built today using our customer engagement platform will be the standard for digital engagement in the future."

Twilio says it now has 200,000 active customer accounts, up from 161,869 in Q2 2019.