Twitter accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates and others hijacked to promote crypto scam

A number of high profile Twitter accounts, including Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Apple, were breached on Wednesday.

The verified accounts for Gates, Musk and Apple issued tweets promoting a cryptocurrency scam, asking followers to send money to a blockchain address in exchange for a larger pay back.

The official account for former vice president and US presidential candidate Joe Biden was also hacked. Hackers also breached the official account of former president Barack Obama.

Twitter said in an official statement: "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts Twitter accounts. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly".

Here are some of the breached accounts we have identified so far:

Bill Gates

Elon Musk

Jeff Bezos

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

Apple

Kanye West

Uber

CoinDesk

Binance

Bitcoin

Gemini

Most of the hacked accounts have now been restored to the owner's possession and the scam posts removed. However, the bitcoin address mentioned in the Bill Gates tweet racked up more than $50,000 from over 280 transactions before it was removed.

A similar crypto scheme was the basis of a targeted attack on YouTube accounts earlier this year. A hacker hijacked YouTube accounts, renamed them to various Microsoft brands, and used them to broadcast a cryptocurrency Ponzi scam to thousands of users, posing as a message from Bill Gates.

Elon Musk is also a frequent target of account takeovers and hackers pushing bitcoin giveaway scams.