UAG Monarch Galaxy S10 Plus hands-on: The best UAG case for Samsung's latest flagship

It's only been just over four days with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, but cases arrived before the launch so I've been testing a few already. When new devices launch, I usually purchase something from Urban Armor Gear and so I was pleased to see a Monarch arrive in Crimson color.

While I have been using the Monarch, UAG launched four total models for the S10 Plus; the Monarch, Pathfinder, Plasm, and Plyo. The Monarch is available for $59.95 in Black, Crimson, and Carbon Fiber. UAG is so confident in the quality of the case that it comes with a 10-year warranty.

Also: Galaxy S10 Plus hands on review: Samsung delivers worthy rival to iPhone XS Max

The UAG Monarch series is the top end style at UAG, thanks in large part to its double military standard drop protection (MIL-STD 810G 516.6) and integration of leather and metal hardware in the case. The side honeycomb traction grip looks great and makes it easy to hold onto your Galaxy S10 Plus.

The power and Bixby buttons have ridges on them and great tactile feel so you can easily press them every time. The volume button is also raised and easy to activate. There are openings on the bottom for the USB Type-C port, speaker, headset jack, and microphone.

The Monarch series offers five-layers of protection with a tough frame piece, top grain leather, a polycarbonate shear plate, alloy metal hardware torx screws holding the layers secure, and impact resistant rubber. There is plenty of rubber material in the corners to help with drops and material inside to also protect your phone while it rests in the case.

The edges are cut down enough so that both edges of the display are fully usable, without compromise, including the edge panel. There is honeycomb patterned material on the sides, that extends around to the back, for excellent grip.

There is a large opening in the back for the triple camera and flash. The back of the case is fabulous with a dark red matte plastic material with embedded black leather material and corner alloy screws. The case is fully usable with wireless charging and Samsung Pay too.