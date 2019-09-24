Ultimaker launches Ultimaker S3, Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle

3D printing: How it impacts your business How do 3D printers work? What's the impact on our economy? How expensive are they compared to traditional manufacturing? We take a three-dimensional look at the world of additive manufacturing. Read more: https://zd.net/2X1WmrG

Ultimaker launched the Ultimaker S3, a professional grade 3D printer that's aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises as well as the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle that aims to automate workflows including materials.

The push is part of Ultimaker's effort to advance local manufacturing and develop systems for industrial use cases. The Ultimaker S3, which goes for $4,395, is designed to deliver composite-ready performance with a small desktop printer footprint. 3D printing is increasingly being adopted in manufacturing.

Ultimaker S3 is smaller than the Ultimaker S5, which launched in April and is designed for more industrial use. The Ultimaker S3 can print nearly any 2.85 mm filament and product models and custom parts. The 3D printing system also uses Ultimaker's software platform and interface as well as automation tools that pause jobs when materials run thin.

In addition, Ultimaker launched the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle, which gives manufacturers automated workflows so systems can run unattended 24/7. Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle costs $9,100 and is available Oct. 18.

The company's Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle includes the Ultimaker S5, Ultimaker S5 Air Manager and Ultimaker S5 Material Station as an integrated system. The parts of the system include: