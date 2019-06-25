Carbon raises $260 million to grow its digital manufacturing platform

Carbon, a digital manufacturing and 3D printing player, announced that it has raised $260 million in funding at a valuation upwards of $2.4 billion. Silicon Valley-based Carbon plans to use the cash injection to fuel research and development of its 3D printing platform and expand internationally. The company also intends to bulk up its sales and marketing teams.

More specifically, Carbon plans to open its first Advanced Development Facility, from which the company's engineering teams will work to improve Carbon's platform. Meantime, Carbon will also focus on automated design tools using algorithmic lattice generation, as well as digital factory workflow for processes such as fleet monitoring, quality control, and compliance information management. On the software side Carbon also plans to expand its Digital Manufacturing Cloud.

"With the Carbon Platform, powered by our Digital Light Synthesis technology, companies are finally breaking free of the constraints of traditional polymer manufacturing methods to make what's next now, and at speeds and volumes never before possible," said Carbon CEO Joseph DeSimone.

Founded in 2013, Carbon has inked a number of commercial partnerships surrounding its 3D printing technology, including deals with athletic brand Adidas, sports equipment market Riddell and automaker Ford. The company also announced earlier this year that Lamborghini was using Carbon technology to redesign several parts of its vehicle interior, mirror assembly and accessory components. Carbon also has market

Carbon's latest funding round was co-led by Madrone Capital Partners and Baillie Gifford. New investors Temasek and Arkema joined the round with existing investors Sequoia Capital, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Fidelity Management & Research Company, adidas Ventures, and JSR Corporation.

