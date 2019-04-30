Unisys Australia stays in the black with AU$10m after tax profit

Unisys Australia announced on Tuesday its financial results for FY18, continuing where it left off last year by making AU$10 million in after tax profit.

The company had made AU$4 million in after-tax profit in FY17.

This is despite revenue for Unisys Australia decreasing slightly to AU$239.5 million from AU$241 million in the year prior, and the amount of tax paid increasing by AU$1.1 million up to AU$2.8 million.

Services was the company's primary form of revenue, accounting for AU$223.5 million, while technology provided AU$16 million.

Unisys Australia reported to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) that its primary activities for the year included "cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services".

There were 978 staff members operating the company's Australian business in FY18.

The amount spent by the company on wages in 2018 fell from AU$103 million to AU$100 million, while professional fees and contractor services expenditure decreased 12% year over year, from AU$64 million to AU$57 million.

Unisys Australia also paid AU$22.5 million in royalties during 2018 to its parent company.

Australia's Department of Defence in January had awarded three large contracts between Fujitsu and Perth-based Kinetic IT, with long-term Defence partner Unisys missing out despite being on the department's books since 2008.

