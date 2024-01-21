'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Upgrade to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto for $100 with this display
Want to upgrade your car without breaking the bank? Grab a 7-inch Wireless Heads Up Car Display, an easy-to-install touchscreen that's compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for just $100 from Rochas Divine Mart and StackSocial -- down from it's regular price of $140.
Use the 7-inch HD touch screen to control your navigation and music apps, and make calls using Siri or Google Assistant. Use voice control to make calls, browse Google Maps, and play music. The display supports music from Bluetooth or auxiliary cord.
The display comes with a suction cup bracket and dashboard pad mounting disc, so you can install it on your dashboard on your own without changing your current stereo setup, similar to a phone mount. It's compatible across most cars and trucks, according to the manufacturer.
Get the 7-inch Wireless Heads Up Car Display on sale for $100 (reg. $140) now.