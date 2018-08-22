Urban Airship boosts notification speeds after move to Google Cloud

Urban Airship, a customer engagement company with clients that include Adidas and Home Depot, has migrated its real-time messaging platform from co-located bare metal to the Google Cloud Platform. The move, the company announced Wednesday, has helped it increase its peak messaging throughput by 33 percent.

Urban Airship used GCP to pilot a new service called Boost, which includes the accelerated delivery of push notifications, even at massive scale. Its customer Onefootball -- a fast-growing platform for soccer fans -- used the Boost feature to send more than five billion targeted notifications to its users during the World Cup. During the conclusion of the World Cup final, Onefootball, via Urban Airship, set 400,000 notifications per second.

In a statement, Mike Herrick, SVP of Product & Engineering for Urban Airship, said that the move to GCP has increased platform reliability and cut production incidents in half.

The company's Boost service, which is now generally available, includes multi-dimensional message speed reporting and access to the Urban Airship engineering team for performance consulting.

Meanwhile, Google is also a customer of Urban Airship's. Earlier this year, Google updated the Google Pay app to enable consumers to access tickets and boarding passes. The update included push alerts, powered by Urban Airship, related to relevant information like flight delays or gate changes.