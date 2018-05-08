Google I/O: Google Pay gains mobile tickets, boarding passes

(Screenshots: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet)

The next time you board a flight or attend a concert, you will likely have the option to store your tickets on your Android device in the Google Pay app.

The addition of mobile tickets and boarding passes is long overdue for the Android platform.

Working with Urban Airship, Google Pay tickets and passes will receive push alerts and updates for gate changes or flight delays, along with any other valuable information the user may need.

The feature appeared in the Southwest Airlines app on Monday, a day earlier than the announcement, but allowed me to add my boarding pass as I traveled to Google I/O to my Google Pay account.

The process is similar to that of Apple's Wallet app. When viewing my boarding pass in the Southwest app, a button was present to indicate I could add my boarding pass to Google Pay. Tapping on the button asked me to confirm the addition.

