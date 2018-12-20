US announces more sanctions against Russians over 2016 election meddling

The US Department of the Treasury has announced new sanctions targeting 15 officers of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) and people behind Project Lakhta, a broad election interference effort that included Russian 'troll farm', the Internet Research Agency (IRA).

The sanctions from the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control were in response to "Russia's continued disregard for international norms".

The GRU officers are being sanctioned for their involvement in attempts to meddle with the 2016 US elections, hacks against World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), as well as the assassination attempts on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK.

As a result of the move by the Treasury, all property and interests in property of these persons subject to or transiting US jurisdiction are blocked, and US citizens are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them. The move is largely symbolic but shows that the US is continuing to identify the individuals it believes were involved with the election meddling.

Nine GRU officers who were designated for sanctions today were among the 12 officers indicted in July over the 2016 Democratic National Committee hack.

The new sanctions follow the release of two reports to the Senate Intelligence Committee this week detailing Russian interference using social media to benefit Donald Trump's and harm Hillary Clinton's chances of winning the 2016 election.

GRU officers sanctioned for their role in 2016 election interference include Viktor Borisovich Netyksho, Boris Alekseyevich Antonov, Ivan Sergeyevich Yermakov, Aleksey Viktorovich Lukashev, Nikolay Yuryevich Kozachek, Artem Andreyevich Malyshev, Aleksandr Vladimirovich Osadchuk, Aleksey Aleksandrovich Potemkin, Anatoliy Sergeyevich Kovalev.

Individuals designated under sanctions for the WADA and related hacks include GRU officers Aleksei Morenets and Evgenii Serebriakov, and Russian military intelligence officers Oleg Sotnikov and Alexey Minin.

"Treasury is sanctioning Russian intelligence operatives involved in cyber operations to interfere with the 2016 election and a wide range of other malign activities," said Steven T. Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury.

"We are taking action against operatives working on behalf of a sanctioned oligarch, hacking the World Anti-Doping Agency and other international organizations, and engaging in other subversive actions."

The US Treasury said the administration has sanctioned 272 Russia-related individuals and entities for a "broad range of malign activities".

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Governments and nation states are now officially training for cyberwarfare: An inside look

Europe, Canada, USA, Australia, and others are now running training exercises to prepare for the outbreak of cyberwar. Locked Shields is the largest simulation and TechRepublic takes you inside.

Devastating attacks to public infrastructure 'a matter of when' in the US

Cybercriminals are focusing on public infrastructure to disrupt services and cause mayhem as new targets are emerging and expanding throughout the world.

Understanding the military buildup of offensive cyber weapons

Over the past few years, offensive cyberweapons have risen in prominence as a part of international military efforts. The full impact of these weapons remains to be seen, however.

3 ways to kick-start your organization's cybersecurity training (TechRepublic)

Only 45% of organizations offer mandatory cybersecurity training, according to a Mimecast report. Here's how to boost your employees' security education.

Cybercrime Inc: How hacking gangs are modeling themselves on big business

Over the past few years, offensive cyberweapons have risen in prominence as a part of international military efforts. The full impact of these weapons remains to be seen, however.

Why ransomware is exploding, and how your company can protect itself

Ransomware attacks on businesses grew exponentially in the past year. Here's what you need to know and how you can prepare.

Inside the boot camp reforming teenage hackers (CNET)

A UK program offers young cybercriminals an alternative to detention and hopes to turn them into legit tech professionals.