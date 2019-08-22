Verizon teams with Boingo for indoor 5G Ultra Wideband service

Verizon said on Thursday that it's working with wireless company Boingo to bring a 5G Ultra Wideband service indoors and to public spaces. The companies are focused on places like airports, stadiums and arenas, office buildings, and hotels, where a hyper-dense network can power high-speed, low latency connections.

Verizon also announced that its 5G mobility service will go live in Phoenix on August 23, its tenth 5G city. The carrier currently has its limited 5G service live in parts of Washington D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, Providence and St. Paul. By the end of this year, Verizon expects to have its 5G service live in more than 30 markets.

Verizon is in a race with rival AT&T to build out its 5G wireless network infrastructure, which research firm Gartner projects will generate revenue upwards of $4.2 billion by 2020. AT&T's 5G network is running in Chicago and Minneapolis, in addition to Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Nashville. Sprint's 5G network is also rolling out in select cities.

Verizon also noted Thursday that it's the only carrier selling the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G at launch. Once its exclusive expires, more carriers will offer the 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10. Verizon is also offering all three of the Galaxy Note 10 models.

