Victoria looks to make public transport info available in real-time

Public Transport Victoria is keen to bring all of its public transport data into the one place, looking for a way to deliver real-time information to citizens.

The government entity has published a request for tender, seeking specifically the provision of "next generation mobile applications".

"The opportunity is for the delivery of the new generation of mobile applications delivery journey planning, real-time information, disruption notifications, and myki card management to the users of public transport in Victoria," the tender announcement says.

Specifically, Public Transport Victoria wants to develop an app that consumes services created and managed from within its system and from certain third-party providers.

The successful vendor will be required to deliver a "user-centred experience based on evidence and data".

Public Transport Victoria wants the solution to be produced using "rapid and iterative development".

On the app side, Public Transport Victoria is seeking the ability to tailor service information and marketing based on user behaviour.

The tender follows another initiative from Public Transport Victoria that in March allowed Android users to use their smartphones to pay for travel on the state's public transport network.

Passengers are able to pay for transport tickets via the myki mobile app. Mobile myki can be used on existing myki gates and readers at the state's train stations, myki-enabled buses, as well as on Melbourne's trams.

The system was developed in partnership with Victorian ticketing provider NTT Data and Google, and uses Google Pay.

The introduction of the mobile ticketing option follows trials of the system which had commenced in July, and a pilot that kicked off in January.

Meanwhile in New South Wales, where real-time public transport information has been available through compiling commuter data from the state's Opal card, the state government this week announced that ongoing trials of on-demand public transport across urban areas were "entering a new stage".

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) said earlier this week that four of its existing pilots will be extended for further evaluation, while two will be discontinued.

On-demand pilots operating on Sydney's Northern Beaches, Eastern Suburbs, as well as pilots in Woy Woy on the Central Coast and in Newcastle are to continue for another six months, while the RidePlus pilot in the Manly area and OurBus pilot in the Carlingford North Rocks area will be shuttered.

The on-demand pilots were initially announced in August 2017 and were scheduled to run for a minimum term of six months, up to a maximum of 24 months.

In a statement, TfNSW said on demand transport is expected to feature in future contracts all over the state with learnings from the pilots to inform Transport for NSW's planning, procurement, and delivery of future transport services.

"Transport for NSW is using data from all pilots to plan future public transport improvements across all areas of NSW," TfNSW said.

