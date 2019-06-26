Visible is ditching its data speed cap for new, existing customers

Visible

CNET Best Phones for 2019 Our editors hand-picked these products based on our tests and reviews. Read More

Visible, the prepaid wireless carrier that's backed by Verizon Wireless is removing one of the limitations its customers faced. Effective immediately, Visible subscribers will no longer be limited to a data speed cap of 5Mbps. You may need to restart your phone before you'll see the speed increase. New Visible customers will automatically have access to the full speed of Visible's network.

The "limited time" promotion will remain attached to your account if Visible should the promotion end. Since it's launch, Visible has interacted with its customers, gaining feedback and insight into what its "members" want from the service. As such, the removal of the data speed cap could end up being a permanent change based on the feedback Visible receives.

I talked with Visible CEO Miguel Quiroga earlier this year and demoed the service for a few weeks. I don't recall having any hiccups or issues with a speed cap of 5Mbps, despite using the iPhone's hotspot feature as my lone Internet connection for a morning.

Visible's service costs $40 per month with unlimited talk, text and data. Visit this page on Visible's site to view a list of compatible phones, ranging from the Pixel 3, Galaxy S9, and various iPhone models.