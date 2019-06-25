Singtel launches digital self-registration for prepaid mobile customers

Singtel customers will no longer have to visit a telco representative in order to register for prepaid mobile services.

According to the telco giant, the introduction of the digital self-registration service, electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC), will allow customers to digitally register their prepaid mobile sim cards.

"As people increasingly turn to their mobile phones to get things done, our mobile-first approach ensures that customers can easily do what they need to on their own time and terms. By adopting technologies such as eKYC, our customers get the added convenience of self-registering their Singtel prepaid SIM cards, or doing a one-time registration for Dash remittance," Singtel CEO Yuen Kuan Moon said.

"For tourists in particular, they can register themselves in minutes and connect immediately with friends and family."

The digital registration offering is the first-of-its-kind in Singapore, Singtel said, with mobile users in Singapore previously being unable to register their sim cards without visiting a telco representative.

The Singaporean telco giant also introduced eKYC to its e-wallet platform, Dash, which will allow users to digitally self-register an e-wallet to make payments through the platform. Dash allows users to commute, shop in-store and online, and send money locally and to the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and China.

The move by Singtel provides another option for customers who wish to avoid face-to-face experiences when unlocking a sim card. It follows Singtel last month launching a new project, called Unboxed, an "unmanned pop-up store designed to introduce customers to a new retail experience featuring the convenience of digital technology in a friendly store environment".

Open 24/7, Unboxed allows customers to consult with a roving live bot, powered by facial recognition technology, to receive personalised recommendations, try out phones, sign up for mobile plans at video-assisted self-serve kiosks, collect purchases on the spot, and browse and buy accessories such as headphones, phone cases, power banks, and handsets.

Visitors can also pay bills, top up prepaid cards and Dash wallets, and get SIM card replacements.

