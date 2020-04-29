VMware-based cloud technology now available on Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba and VMware have announced the availability of its Alibaba Cloud VMware Solution in mainland China and Hong Kong.

The companies said the new service would allow customers to use VMware Cloud technologies to extend VMware-based on premises enterprise workloads to Alibaba Cloud, without needing to rearchitect heir environment.

"Alibaba Cloud is confident that with VMware, we can create greater value for our customers," VP of Alibaba Group and GM of ecosystem and sales operations for Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Lancelot Guo said.

The pair also touted the new offering would allow customers to manage their workflow in the VMware environment without disruption.

"With the availability of this new service, VMware and Alibaba are providing customers seamless interoperability across private and public cloud environments using the same cloud infrastructure foundation customers in China use today in their data centres," president, greater China region for VMware Bernard Kwok said.

"This new service will provide customers in China a powerful platform for modernising their workloads based on a familiar computing environment, and will enable them to take advantage of many of their existing IT processes and workflows."

The companies said customers could use the new service for a variety of use cases with direct support from Alibaba Cloud, including critical application to cloud migration, data centre extension, and disaster recovery.

Alibaba earlier this month unveiled plans to invest 200 billion yuan ($28 billion) into its cloud business over the next three years, focusing on infrastructure development including servers, chips, network, and operating system. It will also deploy its proprietary technologies in its data centres "in the coming years".

The company currently operates data centres in 63 availability zones across 21 regions, including Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, and Malaysia.

