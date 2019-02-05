VMware to acquire remote support provider AtherPal

VMware on Tuesday announced that it plans to acquire remote support provider AtherPal in an effort to bolster its Workspace ONE platform. AtherPal's key service lets IT admins remotely view, control, troubleshoot, and fix devices and apps being used in the field. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

VMware noted that it has worked with AtherPal since 2017, reselling its support platform as the Workspace ONE Advanced Remote Management service. Going forward, VMware intends to integrate the service more deeply into the digital workspace platform and expand the service to more operating systems and use cases.

"We continue to invest in internal innovation efforts to build out Workspace ONE's unified endpoint management capabilities while also exploring opportunities to augment by acquiring technologies and talent where needed," said Shekar Ayyar, VMware's EVP of Strategy and Corporate Development. "This strategy has, and will continue to, help us deliver the industry's leading digital workspace platform."

The AtherPal team will join VMware's endpoint user computing team upon the deal's closing.

