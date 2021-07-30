VPN deal: Save 30% on the highest-rated VPN services

StackCommerce

The world is opening up again to travel, but while you're researching all the best travel tech you'll need to take with you, don't forget to grab a VPN subscription before you go. Not only will you want to stay safe on public WiFi in all those neat cafes, but you may want to pass the time in airports watching some of your favorite content from back home and it could be restricted in your location. A good VPN is key to your security and a big help with entertainment, so take a look at some of the bargains on offer at the moment.

Get the utmost privacy and protection on up to 10 devices with military-grade encryption, NAT firewall, strict no-logging policy, and a kill switch. With 200 high-speed servers and unlimited bandwidth, you can access unrestricted content, and USA Netflix is supported.

For a limited time only, get FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription (10 Devices) for $17.49 (reg. $1200) with code ANNUAL30.

Enjoy powerful 256-bit encryption, completely anonymous P2P file-sharing and unrestricted access to bufferless HD video all at blazing fast speeds with over 1,000 servers in more than 100 worldwide locations. Also defeat port blocking and ISP speed throttling, log in onto up to five devices simultaneously.

For a limited time only, get Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription for $27.99 (reg. $1194) with code ANNUAL30.

This is the only VPN that allows you to connect an unlimited number of devices simultaneously, as well as use unlimited data and unlimited bandwidth. You also get ultimate protection and privacy with military-grade encryption, IPv6 leak protection, zero-knowledge DNS and a kill switch. Over 1,200 torrent-friendly servers let you bypass geo-restrictions to enjoy unrestricted content.

For a limited time only, get SurfShark VPN: 2-Yr Subscription for $39.89 (reg. $290) with code ANNUAL30.

Enjoy an enhanced browsing, content viewing, and gaming experience thanks to the premium grade carrier lines that provide the fastest possible speed on hundreds of highly encrypted servers. Unblock the top video sites such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, BBC iPlayer and more.

For a limited time only, get BulletVPN: Lifetime Subscription for $27.29 (reg. $540) with code ANNUAL30.

Keep your data safe while increasing the speed of your internet connection. Block tracking and mask your location to access geo-restricted content. This is the New York Times anti-tracking tool of choice.

Get Disconnect VPN Premium: Lifetime Subscription for $13.99 (reg. $300) with code ANNUAL30.

With more than 125 gateways located in over 45 countries, SlickVPN uses connections with bank-grade 256-bit encryption to mask your traffic from everyone and provide HYDRA protection to keep you safe no matter where you are. Yet, you will still enjoy unthrottled speed while accessing your favorite content without geo-restrictions.

For a limited time only, get SlickVPN: Lifetime Subscription for $13.99 (reg. $1200) with code ANNUAL30.

Get ultimate privacy and protection with military-grade AES 256-bit encryption and a zero log policy, with 24/7 customer support and no limits on speed or bandwidth. Enjoy the convenience of over 400 servers in more than 80 locations across the globe, as well as features such as Favorite Servers, Trusted Networks and more.

For a limited time only, get KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription for $27.99 (reg. $199) with code ANNUAL30.

Using high-strength 256-bit encryption, VPN.asia protects your data and hides your location while running in the background so it won't slow down your internet connection. Best of all, it can easily be used on a wide variety of devices, including Amazon Firestick, Android TV and much more.

For a limited time only, get VPN.asia: 10-Year Subscription for $55.99 (reg $290) with code ANNUAL30.

This is the service that was rated a perfect 5 out of 5 stars by PCMag, CNET and TrustPilot. It offers bulletproof security with double encryption (double data SSL-based 2048-bit encryption), a strict zero-logs policy and automatic kill switch. And you can still enjoy unrestricted instant high-speed access to your favorite content.

For a limited time only, get NordVPN 2-Yr Subscription + $10 Store Credit for $62.30 (reg. $286) with code ANNUAL30.

Get access to more than 10,000 servers in over 70 countries and enjoy unlimited bandwidth at lightning-fast speeds on up to 10 devices simultaneously. Your privacy is secured by the no-logging policy and powerful encryption provided by the impressive Blowfish CBC algorithm protects your data.

For a limited time only, get Private Internet Access VPN 2-Yr Subscription + $15 Store Credit for $48.97 (reg. $268) with code ANNUAL30.