VPN Unlimited deal: Save 80% on a lifetime subscription for 5 devices

It's really appalling how much of our data we give away freely to businesses that we deal with since it leaves us so vulnerable should their security be breached. Because, unfortunately, that happens far too frequently these days. It's now imperative that we take the strongest possible measures to protect ourselves on both computers and mobile devices. Thankfully, a very affordable KeepSolid VPN Lifetime subscription will help free us from worry on up to 5 devices and you can currently get a $30 store credit if you buy one.

KeepSolid VPN not only protects you with its military-grade AES 256-bit encryption on macOS, Windows, Android and iOS devices, it even includes a kill switch and an extremely strict policy of zero-logging in order to protect your privacy. Best of all, you get all of that protection without sacrificing any of your connection speed and absolutely no limits on either your bandwidth or your speed.

That means you can work or stream without any buffering. And since KeepSolid VPN has more than 400 servers around the globe, you can enjoy content anywhere you like without having to worry about geo-restrictions while accessing Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+, HBO, and much more. You could even train for an exciting new career while traveling for business or pleasure.

KeepSolid VPN offers 24/7 customer service, but it's so user-friendly, you may never need it. You also get the added convenience of features such as Trusted Networks, Ping Tests, Favorite Servers, and more. It's no wonder that more than 10,000,000 worldwide users trust the protection of KeepSolid VPN.

A VPN Special review sums up the benefits perfectly:

"KeepSolid VPN Unlimited offers amazing services and its advanced features make it a solid VPN service provider."

Don't pass up this chance to get a lifetime of powerful protection to keep you safe online anywhere in the world. Get KeepSolid VPN Lifetime with 5 Devices + $30 Store Credit today while it's available for only $39.99, an 80% discount off the usual $199 price.