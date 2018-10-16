Walmart sees e-commerce growth of about 35 percent for fiscal 2020

Walmart said its fiscal 2020 e-commerce revenue growth will be about 35 percent as the company balances omnichannel bets with current profits.

The retailing giant is holding its annual analyst powwow with CEO Doug McMillon and other executives. McMillon noted the company can leverage its "unique omnichannel assets" to grow.

Walmart has been investing its logistics, e-commerce capabilities and acquisitions such as Flipkart. The company is also using its heft to boost assortment and keep prices low.

The company also said that 3,100 stores will have grocery pickup and 1,600 will have grocery delivery by end of the fiscal 2020. Walmart recently reported second quarter fiscal 2019 results.

As for the outlook, Walmart said overall sales growth will be about 3 percent in constant currency with Walmart U.S. same store sales about 2.5 percent to 3 percent. E-commerce sales growth will be about 35 percent.

International growth will be up about 5 percent with help from the Flipkart purchase.

Walmart added that earnings will decline by low single digit percentage rate relative to adjusted fiscal 2019 results.

According to Walmart, capital spending for fiscal 2020 will be about $11 billion with store remodels, e-commerce, technology and supply chain big ticket items.