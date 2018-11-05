Want an iPhone 8? Apple's now selling them for $499 refurbished

Apple is now selling refurbished iPhone 8 devices on its website, the first time it's sold this model as certified refurbished.

As spotted by 9to5Toys, Apple had both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus available in Silver, Space Gray, or Gold with 64GB storage.

However, currently Apple's website only lists the iPhone 8 as available. The iPhone 8 is available for $499, while the larger model was available for $599.

A new iPhone 8 with 64GB storage costs $599, while the larger one normally costs $699, meaning the refurbished option offers about a 15 percent savings on the new phones.

The refurbished iPhones can be a good option for anyone looking for save money. The devices undergo Apple's refurbishment process and are checked to ensure they function to its standards.

They come with a one-year limited warranty, a new battery and outer shell, and new packaging. They're also eligible for AppleCare.

As Apple notes, availability of refurbished devices is usually limited and it often runs out of inventory. Some inventory is returned due to technical problems, but Apple checks they're working properly before reselling them.

Another cheap option for consumers is the new Motorola One, an iPhone X clone that will be available in the US on November 11 at Best Buy for $399.

The mid-range Android phone runs on Android One, meaning it's running pure Android without vendor customizations.

As noted by CNET, the device is a GSM phone so it will work on AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless and Metro, but not Verizon or Sprint.

The Motorola One has a 5.9-inch LCD screen at 1,520 x 720 pixels. It has dual rear 13-megapixel and two-megapixel cameras, and a front eight-megapixel camera, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It ships with Android 8.1 Oreo.

Image: Sarah Tew/CNET

