Want to ride in a Tesla? Now you can with Uber Comfort Electric

Comfort Electric, Uber's electric vehicle ride option, will now be available in 24 cities nationally.
sabrina-ortiz
Written by Sabrina Ortiz, Associate Editor
As part of Uber's efforts to become a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2040, the company launched Uber Comfort Electric four months ago. However, the option to ride an electric vehicle (EV) was limited to Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Dubai. Today, Uber announced its expansion of Comfort Electric to 24 cities nationally. 

Riders will have the option to request a ride in a premium EV like a Tesla, Polestar, or Ford Mustang Mach-E when ordering their ride. To avoid confusion on how to open a Tesla car door, Uber even includes a quick how-to when you are matched with a Tesla.

SEE: The new EV tax credit is complicated. Here's who qualifies 

Riders aren't the only ones benefiting from the unique ride experience -- drivers are, too. Drivers who are eligible for Comfort Electric earn more per hour because of the higher fares, gas savings and $1-per-trip incentive for each trip they complete. In 2022 alone, EV drivers active on the Uber platform have avoided using over 5.7 million gallons of gasoline, said Uber.

In order to expand Comfort Electric and mitigate the cost of purchasing an EV for drivers, Uber partnered with Hertz. Through the partnership, more than 25,000 Uber drivers are renting a Tesla and participating in the Comfort Electric program. 

SEE: Tesla Model Y receives highest overall safety score in new European assessment 

"We look forward to working with our partners and policymakers in the US and around the world to put policies in place that support equitable access to electrification, innovation, and climate progress," said Uber

Comfort Electric will be available in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore-Maryland, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Connecticut, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, NYC Suburbs, Philadelphia, Portland, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St Louis, Vancouver (Canada) and Washington, DC.

