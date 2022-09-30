Want to study for ethical hacking? You can with this $35 certification bundle

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Cyber crimes continue to increase in frequency and severity, so the demand for cyber security skills will keep growing. And now, you can study for certified ethical hacking certifications, even with no tech background, with this 10-course cybersecurity training collection for $34.99.
You can access these courses on your computer, tablet, and phone. Total novices should start with "Learn Ethical Hacking: Beginner to Advanced," as it's designed specifically for those without IT experience. It even includes a crash course on Python and Linux essential system commands.
Amazon Web Services is the world's leading cloud-computing platform, and the "AWS Security Management & AWS Security Specialist Course" is a student favorite, with a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. It's offered by Oak Academy, founded by tech experts and specializing in the most in-demand skills such as coding, cybersecurity, mobile, game development, app monetization, and more. You'll learn about cloud computing, security, and much more required for well-paid jobs in this field.
You'll develop practical hacking skills in "Practical Wireless Networks Hacking from Scratch" and "Learn Practical Hacking Using Metasploit From Scratch." "Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Bootcamp with Linux" teaches you practical hacking skills, including how to set up your own lab. While "Ethical Hacking: Network Scan by Nmap & Nessus" demonstrates how to use Nmap to discover networks and check vulnerable devices.
A basic understanding of concepts related to ethical hacking is recommended for "The Complete Python Hacking Course: Beginner to Advanced." And if you're familiar with basic web technologies such as HTTP, HTML, Document Object Model, and the like, you can dive into the "Full Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Course."
You should know the information covered in the CompTIA Security+ and Network+ exams before taking "TOTAL: CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002)", but that certification would turbocharge your resume. If you've got basic IT skills and are into Raspberry Pi, then "Practical Hacking using Raspberry Pi" should be of particular interest to you.
Kickstart a new career fighting cybercrime with the 2023 Complete Cyber Security Ethical Hacking Certification Bundle, available for only $34.99.