Watch out, Google - Microsoft is working on its own Circle to Search

Last month, Google unveiled Circle to Search on select Android phones, allowing users to perform Google searches by simply long-pressing the home button and circling or tapping a subject on their screen. Sounds pretty neat, right? Microsoft thought so, too, and is working on its version of the feature.

As spotted by WindowsReport, Microsoft added a new mouse gesture feature titled "Circle to Copilot" feature to the Canary version of the Edge browser, a preview channel updated daily that allows users to be the first to preview Edge updates.

As the title implies, the feature would likely work similarly to Google's version, with users using their mouse to circle anything from their browser to have Copilot, Microsoft's AI assistant, look up the highlighted subject and provide relevant information.

The biggest difference is that Microsoft's version is meant for browsers, while Google's is aimed at mobile devices. However, the naming and functionality are quite similar.

Even in Canary, the feature is not working yet, and the company has yet to announce the feature. However, the spotting of the setting suggests that Microsoft is currently working on the feature, and it may be something you see soon. To be the first to preview the feature when it does become available, you can download Edge Canary and make sure to check the latest version continuously.

Even though Microsoft's version is not yet available, you can take advantage of Google's version on mobile if you own a phone from the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, including the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra or the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.