Way Day 2022 deal alert: Save $329 on a standing desk

The Margaux Height Adjustable Standing Desk is 55% off right now for a limited time on Wayfair.

You can snag steep discounts during Wayfair's annual Way Day sale through April 28. Everything from kitchen appliances to outdoor furniture to office furniture is up to 80% off during the two-day sales event. Plus, anything you buy during the Way Day sale will ship free for even more discounted pricing.

That means now is the perfect time to upgrade your home office situation. If you've been considering adding a standing desk to your setup, the Margaux Height Adjustable Standing Desk is now 55% off its original price and is a great option to either sit or stand while working. 

Margaux Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $270

Save $329 during Way Day

Margaux Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $270
Wayfair

This engineered brown wooden desk features an electric lifting system that has a controller at the desk's edge to let you adjust between sitting and standing quickly. The desk goes from 28.4 inches high to 47.3 inches high at the standing level.

The manufacturer also promises less than 50 decibels of noise when you change the desk's height, so it's relatively quiet if you have to work under low-noise conditions. It's also easy to set up and is estimated to take only 15 minutes.

You can also check out our list of the best standing desks to compare the Margaux Height Adjustable Standing Desk to other models before you buy. 

View now at Wayfair

