Web skimmers found on the websites of Intersport, Claire's, and Icing

Hacker groups that engage in web skimming (also known as Magecart) attacks have breached the web stores of two of the world's biggest retail chains -- accessories store Claire's and sporting goods retailer Intersport.

According to reports published today by security firms Sanguine Security and ESET, hackers breached the two companies' websites and hid malicious code that would record payment card details entered in checkout forms.

Claire's and Icing

According to Sanguine Security's Willem de Groot, the Claire's website was compromised between April 25th and 30th, and so was sister-site Icing.

"The injected code would intercept any customer information that was entered during checkout, and send it to the claires-assets.com server," de Groot wrote today in a report shared with ZDNet, where claires-assets.com was a domain they registered four weeks before for the special purpose of executing this attack.

De Groot said he contacted Claire's management at the time of the attack, and the company removed the malicious code from their site.

Claire and Icing users who shopped online during the above-listed interval are advised to keep an eye out on their card statements for unauthorized transactions and lock their cards and work with their banks if they spot anything suspicious.

Intersport

A similar incident was also detailed today by antivirus maker ESET, impacting the website of Intersport, one of Europe's largest sporting goods retail chains, with more than 5,800 stores across the continent.

The skimmer wasn't loaded on all versions of the Intersport website, but only on the local versions serving customers in Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

While ESET said Intersport responded and removed the malicious code from their website within hours after being notified, ESET didn't share a timeline of the attack -- the dates between which the stores were compromised. ZDNet is still working on obtaining the dates, and we'll post them here so users can review if they shopped on the Intersport websites at the time of the hack.

However, in both cases, the number o impacted users is believed to be larger than usual.

Both the Claire's and Intersport incidents took place during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when most physical stores had been closed, and the companies redirected users toward their online sites for product purchases.