Weird but super useful Black Friday 2019 tech deals

Let's use the power of Black Friday to pick up some weird and wonderful tech bargains.

Everything from massage guns to GPS trackers, you can find them all at a reduced price this 2019 Black Friday.

Weird but super-useful tech deals

TKSTAR GPS Tracker for $46

A small GPS tracker with a long three-month battery life allows you a quick, convenient, and cheap way to keep track of your possessions, from car to suitcase. And for now, you can enjoy 10% off the TKSTAR GPS Tracker, which is a good quality, robust, and reliable device.

American Red Cross Emergency NOAA Weather Radio for $30

A portable, wind-up and solar rechargeable radio that also doubles as a smartphone charger and LED light. Perfect for emergencies and camping trips.

iRobot Roomba E5 for $280

Who doesn't want a robot that goes around your house cleaning it? It's living in the future, right? Well, there's no better time to pick up an iRobot Roomba E5 now that it has had a whopping 27% wiped off the price.

Theragun (starts at $199)

Buying something that wallops you at a rate of a few hits per second doesn't seem like something people would pay for, but that's what a Theragun is. It's essentially a massage tool for people who don't have time for a massage. And for Black Friday, Theragun has up to $200 devices.

DJI (starts at $79 for Tello)

If you like vacuum cleaners that go around your home, keeping it clean, then chances are you are also the sort of person who likes other futuristic gadgets. And what is more space-age and modern than a drone. And DJI drones are about as cool as they get.

And they have a Winter sale, where you can save up to 31% on drones and camera gear.

Skyroam X Wi-Fi Smartspot for $180

Skyroam has a couple of great deals on its Wi-Fi Smartspot devices. Starting Nov. 26 and ending Dec. 3, there will be 30% off the Skyroam Solis X travel bundle and 35% off the Skyroam Solis Lite travel bundle.

Garmin InReach Mini for $275

Get yourself a small, rugged, lightweight satellite communicator enables two-way text messaging using the 100 percentage global Iridium network at a 13% discount. The larger Garmin inReach Explorer+ is also available with a 17% price reduction.