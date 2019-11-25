We’re giving away $1,500 for you to spend on Cyber Deals

Get your shopping carts ready! Five lucky winners will each win a gift card to the retailer of their choice between Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart. Giveaway ends Dec. 3, 2019

Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

The very best Black Friday deals and sales.

The very best Black Friday deals and sales.

I hope everyone has started prepping for this year's Cyber Week deals because you all won't want to miss this sweepstakes. ZDNet is making sure five lucky readers are well-equipped to take advantage of all the offers coming. Each winner will receive a gift card of varying values to their retailer of choice between Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart. The prize breakdown is as follows:

  • Grand prize: $500
  • First prize: $400
  • Second prize: $300
  • Third prize: $200
  • Fourth prize: $100

Whether you're looking to splurge on yourself or get some holiday shopping done, everyone would love some extra spending cash. What would you purchase if you were to win? Head to the comments and let us know. I know I could really use a new pair of wireless earphones. 

Looking to be one of our five lucky winners? Please read our rules carefully, and fill out the form agreeing to our terms and conditions. Don't forget, you can additional entries by completing the actions on the form like following us on social media, visiting sites and more. 

 Are you having trouble viewing the form? Please visit this link.

Black Friday 2019: Tools, tips, and tricks to save you money ZDNet's Beth Mauder rounds up some of her favorite money-saving tools and tricks to help you save money at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and other retailers this holiday season. Read more: https://zd.net/2p4DDAa

