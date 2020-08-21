We're giving away $600 to spend at Best Buy*

Shutterstock

We're giving three grand prize winners a $200 Best Buy gift card so they can shop among their tech deals. If you were to win, what would you purchase? A smart speaker? A new monitor? Let us know in the comments section below.

Interested in being one of our three lucky winners? Please read our rules carefully, and fill out the form agreeing to our terms and conditions. You can also follow us on social media via the optional additional actions to accumulate extra entries and increase your chances of winning.

If you're on a mobile device or otherwise have trouble signing up, this link will take you where you need to go. Using an ad-blocker? You may need to disable it in order to properly view the form. Good luck, everyone.