Home Deals

When is Black Friday 2022? Plus where to find the best deals right now

Early Black Friday sales have already started. ZDNET experts found excellent deals on top tech products like smartphones, laptops, TVs, and more.
Written by Emery Wright, Associate Editor on
Custom green and black graphic for ZDNET Black Friday and Cyber Monday content.

The holiday season and sales events are fast approaching. Black Friday deals are already available at major retailers throughout the US. You can pick up excellent savings as soon as today, and ZDNET experts have scoured the market to find actual deals worth buying -- so you can save valuable time and money. Here is everything you need to know about Black Friday, including where to find the best deals by retailer and category. We'll continue to update our recommendations as new deals become available. 

When is Black Friday in 2022?

Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving. This year, it falls on Friday, Nov. 25. You can find excellent deals on top tech products during Black Friday sales. In recent years, Black Friday deals have started earlier and earlier --  and right now, you can already start saving during early sales. 

When is Cyber Monday in 2022?

Cyber Monday is the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. This year, Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 28, 2022.

Top Black Friday deals by stores

We found great deals on tech at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and elsewhere.

The 110+ best Prime Day October deals still available

Amazon

Miss Prime Day? See the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon right now

Best Buy

Top early Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Costco

ZDNET Recommends

Black Friday Costco deals: Early-bird sales on TVs, laptops, and more

Newegg

Black Friday Newegg deals: Gaming monitors and PCs, earbuds, and more

Target

The best early Black Friday deals at Target

Walmart

The best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

Top Black Friday deals by brand

We scoured the market for discounts on Apple, Dell, HP, and Samsung tech, so you can save money and stay loyal to the brands you love.

Apple Watch Series 8
Best Buy

Apple

Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and more on sale now

Dell

Black Friday Dell deals: XPS, Inspiron, and Alienware laptops all on sale

HP

Black Friday HP deals: The best early deals on gaming PCs, laptops, and more

Samsung

Black Friday Samsung deals: Galaxy phones, TVs, and more on sale now

Top Black Friday deals by category

Check out the top deals we found on popular tech items, including laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and more.

An LG NanoCell 99 on a wooden, mid-century modern console table in a chic living room
LG

AirPods deals

Black Friday AirPods deals: $50 off AirPods Pro, $100 off AirPods Max

Gaming PC and Console deals

Black Friday gaming deals: Laptops, consoles, and accessories on sale now

Headphones and earbuds deals

Black Friday headphone deals: Top early sales on AirPods Pro, Bose, and more

iPad deals

Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Air are already on sale

Laptop deals

Black Friday laptop deals: Dell is offering $700 off the stunning XPS 15

Monitor deals

Black Friday monitor deals: Samsung's 34-inch curved display is $375

Robot vacuum deals

Black Friday robot vacuum deals: Score a Roomba for $240 -- over 40% off

Smartphone deals

Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones

Smartwatch deals

Black Friday smartwatch deals: Get an Apple Watch for $179 right now

Storage and SSD deals

Black Friday storage deals: Early sales on flash drives, SSDs, and more

Tablet deals

Black Friday tablet deals: Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 tablet is currently 44% off

TV deals

Black Friday TV deals: Save hundreds on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs

VPN deals

These early Black Friday VPN deals are some of the lowest prices we've seen

Still haven't found what you're looking for? Check out our Holiday Gift Guides and subscribe to our ZDNET Recommends newsletter for the best deals on top tech products.

