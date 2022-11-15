'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The holiday season and sales events are fast approaching. Black Friday deals are already available at major retailers throughout the US. You can pick up excellent savings as soon as today, and ZDNET experts have scoured the market to find actual deals worth buying -- so you can save valuable time and money. Here is everything you need to know about Black Friday, including where to find the best deals by retailer and category. We'll continue to update our recommendations as new deals become available.
Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving. This year, it falls on Friday, Nov. 25. You can find excellent deals on top tech products during Black Friday sales. In recent years, Black Friday deals have started earlier and earlier -- and right now, you can already start saving during early sales.
Cyber Monday is the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. This year, Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 28, 2022.
We found great deals on tech at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and elsewhere.
Miss Prime Day? See the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon right now
Top early Black Friday deals at Best Buy
Black Friday Costco deals: Early-bird sales on TVs, laptops, and more
Black Friday Newegg deals: Gaming monitors and PCs, earbuds, and more
The best early Black Friday deals at Target
The best early Black Friday deals at Walmart
We scoured the market for discounts on Apple, Dell, HP, and Samsung tech, so you can save money and stay loyal to the brands you love.
Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and more on sale now
Black Friday Dell deals: XPS, Inspiron, and Alienware laptops all on sale
Black Friday HP deals: The best early deals on gaming PCs, laptops, and more
Black Friday Samsung deals: Galaxy phones, TVs, and more on sale now
Check out the top deals we found on popular tech items, including laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and more.
Black Friday AirPods deals: $50 off AirPods Pro, $100 off AirPods Max
Black Friday gaming deals: Laptops, consoles, and accessories on sale now
Black Friday headphone deals: Top early sales on AirPods Pro, Bose, and more
Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Air are already on sale
Black Friday laptop deals: Dell is offering $700 off the stunning XPS 15
Black Friday monitor deals: Samsung's 34-inch curved display is $375
Black Friday robot vacuum deals: Score a Roomba for $240 -- over 40% off
Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones
Black Friday smartwatch deals: Get an Apple Watch for $179 right now
Black Friday storage deals: Early sales on flash drives, SSDs, and more
Black Friday tablet deals: Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 tablet is currently 44% off
Black Friday TV deals: Save hundreds on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs
These early Black Friday VPN deals are some of the lowest prices we've seen
Still haven't found what you're looking for? Check out our Holiday Gift Guides and subscribe to our ZDNET Recommends newsletter for the best deals on top tech products.