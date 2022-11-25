'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Black Friday is well under way at Newegg. The site has had loads of deals up on its site ahead of time, with "Black Friday price protection" applied to a range of items, from sound systems to PCs.
We've taken a look at Newegg's sales to find you the steepest discounts and the best deals. Many of the deals below fell under Newegg's "Black Friday price protection" program, which ran until Nov. 20.
We've also been keeping an eye on deals from other retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy to find the best Black Friday deals happening everywhere.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Newegg deals worth checking out:
This is a great deal on a webcam that will give you a smooth, clear professional picture with uncompressed Full HD 1080p 60FPS video. The adaptive light sensor will ive you clarity in any environment, including dark surroundings. It has a wide-angle lens with adjustable FOV, allowing yo uto choose from three field-of-view options using Razer Synapse. It should be easy to start using, with a lightning-fast USB 3.0 connection that delivers a powerful 5GB/s camera signal.
This VivoBook S14 S435 laptop has a 14-inch full HD display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. With the Intel Evo Platform, the laptop promises a solid balance of performance, responsiveness, and battery life. It features the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, as well as Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
This 48" 4K UHD monitor should be great for a range of games. It's equipped with HDMI 2.1, delivering a 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms GTG for the most fluid gaming experience and premium picture quality. It also supports FreeSync Premium for fluid gaming. With 10-bit color and 98% DCI-P3 / 130% sRGB, it delivers superior color accuracy and consistency.
This outdoor security camera set is simple and straightforward to use. The two wire-free cameras can be installed with a magnetic wall mount, a desktop mount or stand mount. They're certified IP66 waterproof, so you can feel safe installing them outside, while the rechargeable battery promises to last for up to 100 days. The camera uses a PIR motion sensor to detect movement, which sends a push notification to your VAVA home app. With 1080P full HD resolution and infrared technology, you should get a clear picture both day and night. Meanwhile, the set comes with an 8GB TF card for local storage, and you can sign up for Vava's Cloud Storage for more space.
This router offers the latest generation of Wi-Fi 6 technology with MU-MIMO and OFDMA for excellent through-walls performance and high-efficiency transmission. You can expect to use multiple devices at once with low latency. You'll get dual-band concurrent wireless speed up to 1.8Gbps (1200 Mbps on 5GHz band and 574 Mbps on 2.4GHz band), with high-performance Wi-Fi 6 speed. It comes with four full gigabit ethernet ports, as well as four powerful external antennas of 6dBi with beamforming technology to help eliminate dead spots. The device also supports WPA3 wireless security protocols and guest Wi-Fi access.
This dash cam features three cameras -- a 155° front camera, 165° inside camera and 160° rear camera to record front, inside cabin and road back simultaneously at 1440P+1080P+1080P at 30fps. It offers solid night vision thanks to an F1.4 aperture 6-glass lens observing road front, F1.8 6-glass lens observing behind your car, and four IR LED lights facing the vehicle occupants. You can monitor your car condition for 24 hours with continuous power supply. Motion Detection auto records once movement is detected in front, while collision detection auto turns on dash cam to record even when it is off.
Each row of this keyboard is backlit with LEDs of a different color. It comes with nine preset lighting effects, as well as two slots for assignable lighting effects. The individual, clicky Outemu Blue switches deliver accurate, responsive key commands for typing and gaming. With 104-key rollover, this keyboard will never miss a single key press or confuse your commands in any use-case scenario. The double-shot-molded ABS keycaps and brushed metal panels are designed to be durable and water-resistant.
This convertible laptop features AMD Ryzen5000 series mobile processors with Radeon graphics. It comes with 16 GB of memory and a 512 GB PCIe SSD. The 16:10 display is taller than usual, and it features TÜV certification and 300 nits brightness for viewing outdoors. The 360° drop-down hinge gently lifts the keyboard up to a more ergonomic typing angle while covering the bottom bezel.
It's hard to beat a pair of earbuds for under $10, especially when they offer IPX6 water resistance, Hi-Fi stereo sound and come with a USB-C & wireless charging case. A single charge offers up to 30 hours of playtime with the charging case. You can fully charge the case in 1.5 hours using USB-C fast charging or just under two hours with a wireless charger.
The Klipsch Reference Cinema Systems are designed to offer an all-in-one speaker setup optimal for movies, music and games. This system includes four satellite speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, for an immersive experience. It's compact, connecting easily to your A/V receiver, and includes a best-in-class 10" subwoofer for deep bass.
Here are some other Newegg Black Friday deals happening right now, which may or may not come with the Black Friday Price Protection:
We chose these deals by looking for items that offered the best bang for your buck -- deals on the highest-rated items for sale on Newegg, with the steepest discounts. We also scoured Newegg's Black Friday deals for a variety of different items.
Black Friday is the shopping holiday that falls on the day after Thanksgiving. This year, that comes on Nov. 25.
Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, it happens on Monday, Nov. 28. This is a good day to find online-only deals.
