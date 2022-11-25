'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Just like that, the holidays are around the corner and it's time to start shopping again. Holiday shopping can be stressful if you want to give gifts that won't disappoint without breaking the bank. If you know someone who already has an Apple ecosystem of devices, buying them another Apple item to build on their collection is a gift sure to impress.
The one problem with gifting Apple products is that they usually carry a hefty price tag. However, because we are already entering the holiday season, Apple is offering early discounts on a lot of their products. To find good deals for your Apple-loving family and friends, read on to find ZDNET's best picks.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Apple deals worth checking out:
Below are the best Apple deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting Apple deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
The Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are Apple's only over-the-ear headphones in the AirPod line and offer ANC, spatial audio, and transparency mode. These headphones have a pretty hefty price tag, so a 13% discount can save you quite a bit of money.
If you are thinking about taking the plunge to make this investment, you might as well save yourself some money while you can. A huge bonus, these headphones have been ZDNET expert-reviewed and approved.
Read the review: AirPods Max review
Apple just dropped its latest Apple TV 4K, so it's the perfect time to get a hefty discount on the previous model. With this deal, you can save 39% on a product that will take your Apple ecosystem to new heights. When you purchase an Apple TV streaming device, it comes with a remote as well as a sleek box that will give you access to all your streaming service on your TV, as well as Apple interface perks such as Apple Music and AirPlay.
This laptop is the best MacBook Air on the market, sporting Apple's latest and most powerful M2 chip. The M2 chip allows this laptop to have a very long battery life -- 18 hours. In addition, because this is the Air model, despite all of its capabilities, it only weighs 2.7 pounds. This specific model has loads of storage capacity: 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage. A discounted price for such a high-quality laptop is a really great deal.
An iPad is a great gift for anyone on your shopping list because it can double as a notebook, sketchpad, e-reader, mini laptop and more. Everyone can take advantage of one of the features it has to offer and for an Apple product, this is on the lower end of the price scale. Unlike more expensive tech gadgets, an iPad is simple to use, so both your little ones and older ones can figure it out with ease.
The value in this purchase is that each individual AirTag typically retails at $29 and through this bundle, you are getting four tags for the price of two and a half tags. Apple products rarely go on sale, an a 20% off discount is a really good deal. Another bonus is that you can give these out individually to people as four different stocking stuffers. AirTags are something everyone can take advantage of -- who doesn't want an easier way to find their keys, wallet, and other important items?
If you're in search of wireless headphones that provide good sound quality without unnecessary bells and whistles, these headphones are ideal. These AirPods have a simple one-tap setup and stay automatically connected. Plus, they automatically pause audio when you remove one or both earbuds from your ears. With the charging case, the battery life can last more than 24 hours with up to 5 hours of listening time per charge. This could be a good gift for someone who doesn't care for active noise cancellation or spacial audio and just wants headphones that do the job.
To get out the best Apple Black Friday deals, we searched the web for items that would make a great gift (or personal purchase -- we won't judge) without breaking the bank. Apple products are already a hefty investment, so we want to help you save as much money as you can.
Black Friday 2022 is on November 25, the day after Thanksgiving. However, Black Friday sales start earlier and that's why we made this list.
Cyber Monday happens on the Monday after Black Friday. This year it lands on November 28.
