Prime Day 2020: Amazon reveals when the 24-hour sale starts

It's a 24-hour sale this year, down from 48 hours. But there will still be thousands of Prime Day deals.

After a quiet delay and then months of teasing and leaks, Amazon has finally announced when Prime Daywill be held this year.

Amazon confirmed to ZDNet that Prime Day 2020 will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The event will kick off at 12am PT/3am ET and end 24 hours later on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 11:59pm PT/ 2:59am ET. 

Keep in mind, last year, Prime Day was a 48-hour sale with thousands of rolling deals. That means the company is scaling things back this time around. 

Amazon had to postpone Prime Day this year from its usual July time due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's also the reason while the sale will be half as long in 2020. It actually told ZDNet that Prime Day will look different this year, compared to prior years. 

"Out of respect, there won't be as much of the traditional celebratory, confetti-filled experience on site," the company explained. But Amazon is still hoping that Prime subscribers will still consider Prime Day a useful event that finds "positive ways to help" during these "unprecedented times, especially heading into the holidays and gift-giving." 

As in prior years, this Prime Day page will be the official event landing page. Be sure to check out ZDNet's Prime Day 2020 hub, too, where we will round-up the best deals available for businesses and provide tips and tricks on how to master the sale. 

