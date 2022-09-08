Will my iPhone 13 case fit on the new iPhone 14?

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Every time Apple adds a new line of products it also seems to add on new accessories for you to purchase separately to get the full experience, such as wireless AirPods, a USB-to-Lightning cable, or a new case to fit the new dimensions. So you're probably wondering if the same applies if you invest in the new iPhone 14.

Long answer short, for the regular-size model, you don't have to switch out your iPhone 13 case if you're getting an iPhone 14. Yes, your current case will work with the iPhone 14, so you can save the hassle and your money if you already have an iPhone 13 with a case. Don't let the ads and the slight change in dimensions fool you. Here's the breakdown of those dimensions so you can see for yourself.

Does an iPhone 13 case fit on an iPhone 14?

Yes. Despite their 0.01-inch difference in depth, both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 have a 6.1-inch display screen, are 5.78 inches high, and are 2.82 inches wide. That difference is not enough to make it necessary to invest in an entirely new case (though of course you can if you want to). If you look on Amazon, you'll see cases that are listed as compatible with both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. This case, for example, fits either.

Click here to see the exact dimensions of the iPhone 14.

What about an iPhone 13 Pro case on an iPhone 14 Pro?

Unfortunately, when it comes to the iPhone 14 Pro, you do need a new case. The iPhone 14 Pro is 0.03 inch higher (at 5.81 inches) than the iPhone 13 Pro, subtracts 0.01 inch from the width (to reach 2.81 inches) and adds 0.01 inch to the depth (now 0.31 inch). The iPhone 14 Pro also adds a new camera, making the lenses and overall camera area bigger, so your 13 Pro case would conflict with the camera bump of the 14 Pro.

Click here to see the exact dimensions of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

What about the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max?

As with the regular Pro, the answer is also no. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, like the 14 Pro, also adds a third camera with larger and deeper sensors, so your current case for a 13 Pro Max wouldn't work.

Click here to see the exact dimensions and model of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Will my iPhone 13 case fit the iPhone 14 phone? Yes. The cases are interchangeable thanks to the slightest of differences in depth only between the iPhone 13's and iPhone 14's dimensions. Merchants such as Amazon are already selling cases that are advertised for "iPhone 13 or 14." For the Pro and Pro Max models, though, you do need to get a new case due to the addition of a new camera lens and the bigger dimensions of the sensors overall.

Does the iPhone 14 have a Lightning cable or a USB-C port? The rumors of the iPhone 14 charging completely wirelessly are not true. All models of iPhone's newest generation will continue to use Lightning to charge. So you will not have to invest in a new charger if you already have an iPhone 5 or later.

Does Apple sell MagSafe cases for iPhone 14? Yes. Along with its regular repertoire of cases, Apple does sell MagSafe cases for magnetic wireless chargers. Look on its website for cases for all iPhone 14 models. Amazon also is starting to sell MagSafe cases for all iPhone 14 models.

