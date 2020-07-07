Windows 10 2004 update block confusion: 'Your PC settings aren't supported'

After Windows 10 upgrade, use this checklist to ensure safety and privacy Watch Now

Various Windows 10 PCs have been blocked from installing the Windows 10 version 2004 due to incompatible drivers, but now users are reporting their upgrade is being blocked because of their current PC settings.

The message Microsoft displays to affected Windows users isn't exactly helpful either, and the block appears to be happening in a number of different scenarios, not just when upgrading from an earlier version of Windows 10.

One Reddit user received the message while attempting to switch from a Home edition of Windows 10 version 2004 to the Pro edition. He successfully upgraded to the Home edition, but struck problems when trying to move to Pro.

"This PC can't be upgraded to Windows 10. Your PC settings aren't supported yet on this version of Windows 10. Microsoft is working to support your settings soon. No action is needed. Windows Update will offer this version of Windows 10 automatically when these settings are supported," his message reads.

Microsoft watcher Paul Thurrott ran into to the same error message when upgrading a machine from Windows 10 version 1809. "Never seen this before," he said.

Making matters worse, the issue arises when Windows 10 2004, also known as the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, is offered through Windows Update. According to Thurrott, the block message appears after the upgrade installs to 30%.

As of mid-June Microsoft started training its machine-learning models to select and automatically update devices approaching end of service. Windows 10 version 1809 will reach that stage on November 10.

But as per Techdows, users on various forums including Microsoft's answers forum have reported seeing the message when upgrading from Windows 10 versions 1903 and 1909 to 2004.

The site also points to a page on Microsoft's Q&A forum about the error message, which contains a response from a Microsoft employee called 'JennyFeng-MSFT' who details steps to take for Windows Update to show the notification that the feature update is available.

First, users need to update their device's hardware drivers. Second, they should disable Core Isolation in Settings > Windows Security > Open Windows Security > Device Security > Core isolation details. Then they should keep checking the Windows 10 update health dashboard for Windows 10 version 2004.

Unfortunately, the dashboard doesn't contain any new information that is obviously relevant to users who are told, "Your PC settings aren't supported yet" for this version of Windows 10.

However, Microsoft did publish a support note on May 27 that appears to be related to JennyFeng-MSFT's advice and stems from new built-in security features to protect memory in the feature called 'Core Isolation', which includes a feature called memory integrity.

"If you are trying to update to Windows 10, version 2004, you might encounter an update compatibility hold and receive the message, 'Your PC settings need to be adjusted before upgrading to the latest version of Windows 10. Turn off memory integrity protection to continue'."

The issue was caused by "certain display drivers" being incompatible with Windows 10 version 2004 when memory integrity protection is enabled.

Microsoft's health dashboard also lists a compatibility hold for Windows 10 2004, dated May 27, on devices with older Nvidia display drivers. That item is still listed as under investigation.

As BleepingComputer reported in March, Microsoft issued guidance in March to resolve memory integrity preventing some drivers from loading on to a Windows 10 device.

Microsoft's March guidance was applicable to all Windows 10 machines: