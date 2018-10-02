Windows 10 laptops: We've just reinvented PC with world's first leather 2-in-1, says HP

If you're looking for a laptop that feels warmer to the touch than aluminum and yet comes with the added aroma of leather, HP's new Spectre Folio convertible PC has you covered.

The PC maker claims to have reinvented the PC with the Spectre Folio's design, which features 'cognac-brown' or 'Bordeaux-burgundy' leather surrounding the keyboard and trackpad, and a leather cover that makes it look more like a fashion accessory yet is functionally an integral part of the convertible's tablet and tent positions.

With the extra weight and bulk of leather, HP has worked to ensure it remains a thin and light design. To achieve that goal, it's employed "one of the smallest motherboards in the industry" and Intel's 8th Gen Core i5 and i7 Y-Series CPUs.

The Core i7 model also includes an Intel gigabit LTE chip, making it an Intel-based alternative to the lower performance but long battery life Snapdragon Arm-based mobile PCs in Microsoft's Always Connected class of PCs. HP says the Spectre Folio has an 18-hour battery life.

The Spectre Folio LTE version will work on AT&T's and T-Mobile's networks, with Sprint support coming soon. Verizon is not available, according to HP.

HP's new leather-clad convertible can be bought with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

The models are currently available with 13.3 FHD touchscreen screen with 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. However, HP is also planning to release a 4K UHD display panel in December. An HP digital pen is included and the keyboard is backlit.

According to HP's Global Head of Design Stacy Wolff, the Spectre Folio is a product of the company's exploration into making technology more human, which includes giving it a smell that creates a memory.

"Have you sniffed your PC recently?" Wolff asked. "Other than a whiff of ozone, they generally really don't have a smell, there is no memory associated with them. It's pretty cold. We wanted something that offered more than that, and that was our mission."

The cognac-brown Spectre Folio with a Core i7 CPU will be available from Best Buy stores and its website from October 29.

The model with a Core i5 processor without LTE will start at $1,300, while the Core i7 model with LTE will start at $1,500. HP expects to release the Bordeaux-burgundy option in late December.

Image: HP

