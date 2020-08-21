Windows 10 20H2 opens for business testing: It'll be 'remarkably fast update', says Microsoft

After Windows 10 upgrade, use this checklist to ensure safety and privacy Watch Now

Microsoft is ready to offer commercial customers a taste of Windows 10 20H2, aka version 2009, and is promising a "remarkably fast update" for PCs on Windows 10 2004.

The faster update for PCs on Windows 10 2004 mirrors the process it used to upgrade devices from Windows 10 1903 to 1909 via a lightweight 'enablement package'. Systems on versions prior to 1903 required the full feature update path to 1909.

Similarly for the 2009 update, systems currently on Windows 10 version 1909 and earlier will need to go down the full feature update path.

The enablement package includes a slightly newer build number and activates dormant features that have already been delivered to Windows 10 2004 via monthly quality updates.

Devices will need to have installed the June 2020 monthly quality update to receive the enablement package.

Microsoft promises this feature upgrade enablement technology will mean less headaches for admins, who can ensure existing business apps work with the new build, and hence less downtime while upgrading fleets of PCs.

"Do you want to see how quickly devices update from version 2004 to version 20H2, and how little downtime is involved? Do you want to explore the new Local Users and Groups mobile device management (MDM) policy, which allows administrators to make granular changes to a local group on a managed device? Now you can," said Aria Carley in a Microsoft blogpost.

Enterprise customers can access Windows 10 2009 Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), and Azure Marketplace for a virtual machine, or admins can download an ISO file.

The new feature update will be automatically pushed to all commercial devices in the Windows 10 Beta – formerly the Slow ring – and Release Preview channels.

"Those who have devices on Windows 10, version 2004 will get to experience the remarkably fast update that comes with moving from version 2004 to version 20H2 via an enablement package," said Carley.

Just like the 1903 to 1909 upgrade, the guts of Windows 10 versions 2004 and 2009 are the same and they share common system files, making the upgrade more like a cumulative update.

Microsoft gave Windows Insiders the first Windows 10 20H2 test build this June. Unlike Windows 10 2004, version 2009, which is due out in fall, is a minor update that comes with its new Chromium-based Edge browser.

Windows 10 2009 brings theme-aware tiles in the Start Menu, and the ability to ALT + TAB between both apps and tabs in Microsoft's new Edge build.

Users will also be able to dismiss individual notifications by clicking an X on the top-right corner of the notification, while the Focus Assist notification and Summary toast will be off by default.