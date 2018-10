The Windows key + Shift + S shortcut has been around for a couple of versions, but that shortcut gets a major set of new features in this release. You can copy a rectangle, a freeform region, or a full screen, with a delay of up to 10 seconds. After the clip is complete, annotate it in the app and then save, share, or paste it. (The old Snipping Tool is still present but will be deprecated in the future.)