Windows 10 will soon let you choose exact Windows update download speeds

Windows 10 April update is full of new features: Our top picks Here are some of the new capabilities you can expect in yet another feature-packed semi-annual release. Read more: https://zd.net/2HLtL6f

In next year's major update to Windows 10, currently known as 20H1, users can expect a new advanced feature that lets them select exactly how fast Windows Update downloads.

The feature is hidden for now and was spotted by developer Albacore in Windows 10 preview build 18912, which was released to the fast ring on Wednesday. Microsoft didn't announce the update speed settings feature in the release notes for this build.

The feature builds on the update controls that came with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update in the Settings app. Under Advanced options, users could limit how much bandwidth would be used for updates based on a percentage of total bandwidth.

The new 'Absolute bandwidth' option now appears above the percentage-based control. Users can select the exact speed in megabits per second for downloading updates in the background as well as control how much bandwidth in Mbps is used for downloading updates in the foreground.

New hidden Delivery Optimization settings in Windows 10 Build 18912, letting you limit download speeds with absolute Mbps values pic.twitter.com/hJfzTZBT8b — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) June 5, 2019

There's also a new unannounced Calendar Quick Compose feature.

Here's Calendar Quick Compose, new addition to 20H1 pic.twitter.com/K9oHMM5FrQ — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) June 5, 2019

The only new feature Microsoft did announce is an update to the Narrator app, which can now tell users the title of a webpage behind a 'Click me' link. To do this, users need to press Caps + Ctrl D.

"Narrator will take the URL of the hyperlink you are on and send it to an online service that will provide the page title to Narrator."

There's also dozens of bug fixes in this update, including ones for green-screen issues and win32k.sys error reports, an issue causing screens to briefly go black, problems with Focus Assist, and taskbar search results not appearing when a remote desktop is used to connect to an enhanced VM session.

There are nine known issues in this build, including the same problems with anti-cheat software that happened with 19H1 previews.

"There has been an issue with older versions of anti-cheat software used with games where after updating to the latest 19H1 Insider Preview builds may cause PCs to experience crashes. We are working with partners on getting their software updated with a fix, and most games have released patches to prevent PCs from experiencing this issue," explained Microsoft's Windows Insider team.

"To minimize the chance of running into this issue, please make sure you are running the latest version of your games before attempting to update the operating system. We are also working with anti-cheat and game developers to resolve similar issues that may arise with the 20H1 Insider Preview builds and will work to minimize the likelihood of these issues in the future."

Additionally, some users have had problems downloading this build due to high RAM consumption. The download will happen, only it will take "much longer than usual". Microsoft suggests skipping this build if delays will be a problem. A fix for this issue is in progress and should be available in the next build.

More on Microsoft's Windows 10 20H1 update