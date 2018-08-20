Windows 10's next big feature release officially named build 1809

Video: Windows 10 update changes bring new features and new frustrations.

Microsoft's latest preview of the next version of Windows 10 confirms it will be labeled version 1809 and should be available to users in the next two months.

Until now the next feature release of Windows 10 has been codenamed Redstone 5, but the latest preview, Build 17741, shared with Windows Insiders on Friday confirmed its expected version number will be 1809.

As with previous versions since Windows 10 version 1507 in July 2015, the four digits are Microsoft's way of encoding the expected date it will be released to the public.

That means it should arrive in September but most likely will get released in October and from there will receive cumulative quality updates for up to 18 months.

The new version number, spotted by Neowin, appears in the preview for Windows Insiders who opted in to Microsoft's fast ring.

While most mainstream users probably don't care about the new version number, it does signal that Microsoft is wrapping up the testing phase for this feature update.

Microsoft has also kicked off testing for the next version of Windows 10 for insiders who have opted for Skip Ahead previews under the new date-based '19H1' codename, instead of Redstone.

The main new feature in the latest Redstone 5 preview is an easier way to access Microsoft's new Your Phone app, which lets Windows 10 users quickly access content from their phones, such as recent photos.

As promised when the app was first announced, the latest build includes a Your Photos desktop pin that takes you to the app that Microsoft obviously hopes users will take up when this version reaches the mainstream.

"Link your mobile phone to your PC through Your Phone app. Open Your Phone app and follow the setup flow. You will receive an app from Microsoft, which you must download to your mobile phone and follow the setup prompts," Microsoft explained in a blogpost.

"Android 7.0 and above are compatible with Your Phone app. For PCs tied to the China region, Your Phone app services will be enabled in the future."

The app is part of Microsoft's attempt to tie Windows 10 PCs more tightly to their users' Android smartphones and iPhones.

On Android, the app lets users see 25 recent photos from their phone on the desktop, while the iPhone version simply allows sharing webpages from mobile to desktop.

The functionality is limited at present, but the idea is to expand its features to let users make calls and send text messages.

Given the imminent release of Windows version 1809, the latest previews have mostly dealt with bug fixes and ironing out known issues, though it is bringing new superficial touches such as extending dark mode to File Explorer.

The fixes in this preview include an updated Emoji panel, fixes for bugs affecting taskbar flyouts, as well as issues affecting Cortana and Action Center.

Issues yet to be fixed include an accessibility feature, Narrator, and Mixed Reality pairing problems.

