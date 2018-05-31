Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Problems knock users but adoption still soars to 50%

Video: Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Here's what you can expect.

The Windows 10 April 2018 Update is the fastest Windows rollout of Windows 10 since it was first released in 2015, according to Windows-focused ad analytics firm AdDuplex.

Windows 10 version 1803 -- the April 2018 Update -- hit 50 percent market share in one month, while the Fall Creators Update or version 1709 and the Creators Update or version 1609 respectively took two months and three months to reach that milestone, AdDuplex reports.

Windows 10 1803 has been available to download since April 30, and has been pushed out by Microsoft since May 7.

Speedy adoption could be a sign the update is being welcomed by Windows 10 users, which might be true if it weren't for all the problems they have been facing.

As Windows watcher Paul Thurrott puts it, the speed of this rollout is "irresponsibly worse" than he expected because of all these bugs.

Last week saw a surge in complaints from users stuck on a black screen after updating to 1803. Some users blamed the issue on Avast antivirus, but the security company denied it was the cause.

However, Microsoft has since confirmed that the issue is caused by a clash between 1803 and Avast antivirus.

The upgrade appears to complete but, after signing in, users running Avast see a blank screen with only the Recycle Bin and a taskbar. Also, the Start menu doesn't function and nor does Task Manager.

The other thing that may occur is that Windows restarts to a 'Choose your keyboard layout' screen and gets stuck from there.

"In cooperation with Avast, Microsoft has identified an element of the Avast Behavior Shield that conflicts with the April 2018 Update, and that may result in this experience," Microsoft notes on its user forum.

"Avast has released an update to prevent this issue from occurring. Once you've restored your system, make sure your Avast antivirus is up to date."

It has also provided instructions for restoring Windows machines affected by that glitch.

The update has also caused devices to freeze when using Chrome, and more black-screen problems on Dell Alienware PCs. Last week Microsoft also released bug fixes for Intel and Toshiba SSDs.

According to AdDuplex, PCs from Dell, MSI, and Microsoft have a higher share of PCs running the 1803. Also, newer Microsoft Surface devices are getting updated more quickly than older ones.

Image: AdDuplex

