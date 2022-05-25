Windows 11: How to move the Start button back to where it belongs

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Whether you've been waiting to upgrade to Windows 11 or have been using Microsoft's latest operating system since its release, you don't have to live with the Start button in the middle of the task bar.

Microsoft has made it possible to move the Start button back to the bottom left corner, but you just have to know where to look.

To move the Start button, you'll need to open the Settings app on your Windows 11 computer. You can find it by clicking the Start button and looking in the pinned apps section. If it's not there, click on All Apps and scroll down until you find it.

Alternatively, you can press the Windows button on your keyboard and type Settings to quickly launch it.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

In the Settings app, select Personalization from the list of options on the left side of the screen. Next, click Taskbar and then scroll to the bottom of the list where you'll find and select Taskbar Behaviors.

The very first option is Taskbar Alignment — click the dropdown menu and change it from Center to Left.

That's it! The Start button instantly moves back to where it's always been.

Which do you prefer? The Start button in the middle or in the left corner? Let us know in the comments below.