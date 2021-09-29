Windows 11: Microsoft starts rolling out 'beautifully' redesigned Paint app

Windows 11: Everything you need to know Watch Now

With Windows 11 less than a week away from its October 5 mainstream release, Microsoft has rolled out the revamped Paint app to Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel.

It's been redesigned to be consistent with the look and feel of Windows 11's overhauled user interface (UI), with components like the toolbar being brushed over with more of the Microsoft Fluent Design system that informed the refreshed Paint app icon, as well as rounded edges on the window.

The Paint app no longer ships with the operating system, but users will be able to download and update the Windows 11-friendly version from the Microsoft Store. A few years ago, the classic Paint app was on the chopping block and was set to be replaced by Paint 3D, but Microsoft also trimmed Paint 3D from the list of its apps pre-installed on new devices and clean installs of Windows 11.

Dave Grochocki of the Windows Insider Program said the new Paint app is a "modern spin on the classic app" with a "completely updated UI that matches the new visual design of Windows 11."

That means rounded corners on the window and new Fluent toolbar icon designs, a rounded color palette, new drop-down menus for Paint creating and editing tools, and a simplified toolbar.

Grochocki highlights a new "A" icon in the toolbar next to the paint-fill icon that makes it easier for Paint users to add text to creations.

Other upcoming additions in Paint's pipeline include a dark theme, a centered canvas, and refreshed dialogs that will be updated soon.

Microsoft's chief product officer Panos Panay teased Paint's new dark theme in August and said Paint had been "beautifully redesigned".

Paint is just one of the apps getting a makeover for Windows 11. Several that will ship with Windows 11, such as the Calculator app and built-in Mail and Calendar Windows apps, have been refreshed, including with rounded corners.

Skype, which just got a visual revamp, won't be pre-installed on new Windows 11 either as it had been on Windows 10. Microsoft these days seems more focused on Teams for consumer and enterprise.

Even though Microsoft is really pushing the consumer Teams client, Skype's getting a redesign: https://t.co/yiQJZ5AWAx (by ZDNet's @LiamT) — Mary Jo Foley (@maryjofoley) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the new Chat from Teams button on the Windows 11 taskbar has rolled out to all testers. The Teams button will replace the Skype Meet Now button, a shortcut for quickly firing up Skype meetings with a link, no sign-in required. The Teams Chat button could help Microsoft get consumers to test out its new consumer video features.