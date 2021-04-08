Windows 10: Paint and Snipping Tool now update from the Microsoft Store

Microsoft has released a new preview of Windows 10 with a personalization feature for its News and Interests taskbar widget and announced updates on its classic Paint app and Snipping Tool.

The latest preview of Windows 10 doesn't add much in the way of features, but Microsoft has finally made some progress on its classic Paint (or MSPaint) app, which traditionally shipped with Windows and was updated with new OS updates.

Microsoft in 2017 decided to freeze development of Paint and disappointed fans by declaring it "might be removed in future releases" of Windows 10. Back then, Microsoft was focussed on Paint's successor, 3D Paint.

But after public outcry, Microsoft changed course and said the classic Paint app would live on in the Microsoft Store – just not as part of Windows 10. Then in 2019, it shifted plans again and said the Paint app would be part of Windows 10 version 1903.

In a new blogpost, Microsoft says that the Paint app is now "updateable via the Microsoft Store outside major OS updates".

It doesn't appear to be available on the Microsoft Store, but there have been reports that it is available on the Microsoft Store.

Paint is, however, getting a new icon that looks consistent with Microsoft's Fluent Design revamp of its app icons, which have been rejigged to appear outside of tiles. Paint will also be promoted in the Start menu.

Snipping Tool – which combines the Snip & Sketch tool and is for taking screenshots – will also get updates from the Microsoft Store rather than major Windows 10 updates.

"It has been packaged together with Snip & Sketch so we can deliver updates for both at the same time," Microsoft notes. It gets a promotional spot in the Start menu.

Otherwise, the Windows 10 Insider Preview build 21354 for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel is gaining new options to personalize the feed based on interests. Hovering on the weather section in the taskbar will display a "Manage interests" button that links to a page that lets users manage their interests.

Microsoft has also added "Tune your feed" setting on the left of the "My interests" page to let users follow news publishers that partner with Microsoft.

The new personalization features are currently available to users in the US, UK, Canada, India and Australia.

There's also a new Camera section in the Settings app that lets users set up and configure front and rear cameras on a Windows 10 PC. This can be found at Settings > Devices > Camera. A "Configure" button can be used to change the default brightness and contrast.