Workday buys talent management software startup Rallyteam

Workday announced Friday that it will acquire Rallyteam, makers of talent management software for enterprises. The acquisition includes Rallyteam's technology and team, and no financial terms were disclosed.

According to Workday's blog post announcing the deal, Rallyteam's platform uses machine learning to help companies better understand their workers. Its system matches an employee's interests, skills and connections with relevant jobs, projects and tasks. The aim is to optimize an existing workforce to meet business needs.

San Francisco-based Rallyteam was founded in 2014 and took part in the Microsoft Ventures Accelerator. The company has raised $8.6 million in venture funding to date, as per Crunchbase.

As for Workday, the software-as-a-service provider said it plans to incorporate Rallyteam's technology to existing products. This year the company has made machine learning a focal point for acquisition targets.

In January, Workday bought SkipFlag, makers of a so-called AI knowledge base that builds itself from a company's internal communications. With that deal, Workday said it was taking another step in its efforts to invest in the areas of machine learning, advanced search, and natural language processing.

RELATED COVERAGE

Workday delivers strong Q1, tops estimates

Workday CEO Aneel Bhusri said the company saw strong demand across its product set.

Workday rolls out new data visualization tool

The new data discovery capability is part of Prism Analytics, Workday's self-service business insight product.

Slack and Workday team up to bring HR tools into the Slack platform

The integration will enable employees to access a bevy of Workday's HR services without leaving the Slack app.