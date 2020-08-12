Workday, IBM offer new AI solution to COVID-19 challenges as enterprises return to the office

The key findings from IBM's morning consult work from home study Watch Now

Workday and IBM have announced an expanded partnership and a new joint solution to help enterprise players in their return to the office.

In order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, a number of governments and other authorities worldwide quickly imposed lockdowns which forced businesses and offices to close.

This, in turn, forced a transition for many of us to working from home, and while some may remain remote for the foreseeable future, others will be asked to return to the office.

How to do so safely is a matter of importance and it is the responsibility of business and community leaders to make sure everything possible is done to reduce the risk of causing a COVID-19 outbreak.

See also: IBM intros new security dashboard for its financial services cloud

Blanket legislation can only go so far when it comes to preparing businesses to return to the office on the ground. Social distancing markers, the availability of sanitizer, and PPE guidance can help, as well as working out the maximum number of people allowed in the workplace at one time.

However, this may not be enough to face the challenge.

As a result, IBM and Workplace's new solution aims to help "business and community leaders plan, schedule, and monitor a safe return to the workplace for employees."

The new solution combines a range of Workday and IBM management systems already offered to the enterprise. IBM and Workday say this will merge "planning capabilities with critical employee, community health, and workplace data."

At the heart of the platform is Workday Adaptive Planning, a flexible solution already in use by over 5,000 enterprises for planning, forecasts, and modeling. In light of COVID-19, the software now also allows operators to also use Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and input data concerning worker readiness to return to the office.

While this solution is enough for managing employee numbers in a safe way and can be used to organize split shift systems, for example, IBM Watson Works has now also been integrated.

CNET: Now What: How work-from-home is evolving

IBM says that businesses need the "right data and insights" to bring employees back to the workplace safely in a COVID-19 world, and so IBM Watson Works has been created to give clients these insights -- with the help of Watson artificial intelligence (AI) models.

IBM Watson Works is a set of products leveraging Watson's AI for facility management, workplace re-entry, care management, workplace safety, and contact tracing.

TechRepublic: How companies are getting employees to take vacation this summer rather than hoard PTO

Data analyzed by the system can provide "evidence-based" predictions and information for users to manage COVID-19 challenges, as well as decide what new protocols are suitable for their businesses.

These can include:

Modeling site capacity and managing entry/exit schedules to keep staff numbers low enough for social distancing to be possible;

Assessing community and workplace transmission risk;

Planning for PPE supplies and inventory

Analyzing workplace safety plans and risk scores

Assessing workforce concerns, sentiment, and models for returning to work -- whether just office-based, fully remote, or a combination of both.

"Keeping employees safe during the return to workplace process is of critical importance to business leaders across industries," said Kareem Yusuf, general manager of AI Applications, IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software. "By partnering with Workday on a joint solution, we're extending the capabilities delivered by Watson Works to help customers gain greater agility to respond to ever-changing working conditions and evolving business needs."

Previous and related coverage

Have a tip? Get in touch securely via WhatsApp | Signal at +447713 025 499, or over at Keybase: charlie0